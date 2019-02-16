



One person was left dead following an accident Saturday morning in Anne Arundel County.

Officers were called at 11:43 a.m. to MD 100 east at Quarterfield Rd. for a two-car crash.

There, an investigation showed that 36-year-old Paul Pinkston, the driver of a 2006 Toyota Scion traveling eastbound on MD 100, lost control and struck a guardrail on the right shoulder.

The Toyota then crossed back into traffic lanes where it flipped onto a 2017 Honda Civic traveling in the same direction.

Pinkston was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.

The driver of the Honda, 22-year-old Diana Ventura, and a 1-year-old girl were taken to an area hospital where only Ventura was found to have suffered minor injuries.

Investigators found that speed was not a contributing factor in the crash.

