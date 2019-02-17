



A man is recovering after being shot in the face in the face Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to an area hospital at 1:13 p.m. for a reported walk-in shooting victim.

There, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his face.

The man is currently listed in stable condition.

An investigation showed that the man was in the 1400 block of East Fayette St. when he was shot.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information to call (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

