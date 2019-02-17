



Drastic changes and wide open competition for roster spots is the name of the game for the Orioles’ spring training 2019 program.

It’s a whole new ballgame for the Orioles as they get set for their first full-squad workouts.

New General manager, new manager, and a bunch of new players are in Sarasota for a first-of-its-kind spring training in the Orioles’ long history.

It’s the next step in their announced rebuild. They tore down the roster of most of the known veteran stars like Adam Jones, Manny Machado, Jon Schoop, and Zack Britton.

They’re all gone and so is long-time manager Buck Showalter.

The roster is now populated with minor league prospects and rookies who are in camp, hoping to make a good impression to prove they can be part of the O’s future.

“We’ll figure it out as we go along but we have so much uncertainty,” said “We have so much uncertainty that I have no idea what our roster is going to look like a month from now. So I think we’re going to put the pieces of the puzzle together as we go along, see what fits, and we’ll go from there.”

The spring training process is underway with 5 days of pitcher/catcher workouts now complete and the position players are now in place to join in the first full-squad workout.

WJZ will have it covered as the team hits the field in Sarasota, taking the next steps on a long, uncertain journey.

