



A Target in Towson has been evacuated after a bomb threat was reported Monday evening to Baltimore County Police.

Police dispatched just before 6 p.m. for the report of a bomb threat at the Target store in the 1200 block of Putty Hill in Towson.

The Target was evacuated as a precaution, police said.

This story is developing.

