MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Congratulations are in order for one Montgomery County teenager.

Justin Haddad is now the national champion for his age group in the USA Fencing Junior Olympic Championships.

The 16-year-old beat out hundreds of opponents from around the country over the weekend in Denver, Colorado.

Haddad has been fencing since he was seven-years-old.

He is a member of the DC Fencers Club in Silver Spring and is a junior at Montgomery Blair High School.

