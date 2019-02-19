Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Congratulations are in order for one Montgomery County teenager.
Justin Haddad is now the national champion for his age group in the USA Fencing Junior Olympic Championships.
The 16-year-old beat out hundreds of opponents from around the country over the weekend in Denver, Colorado.
Haddad has been fencing since he was seven-years-old.
He is a member of the DC Fencers Club in Silver Spring and is a junior at Montgomery Blair High School.
