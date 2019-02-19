



The teen who allegedly opened fire at the Arundel Mills Mall is now in custody, police say.

Police say Hammond turned himself in, accompanied by his mother, at around 10:30 a.m.

Jamari Marquese Hammond, the suspect in the February 16 attempted murder/shooting at the Anne Arundel Mills Mall in Hanover, Md., has been taken into custody.

Police believe Hammond was fighting with a group of people he had never met before. He then opened fire, hitting one man in the lower torso. The victim later went to a hospital.

Police say they plan to charge Hammond as an adult with attempted murder. They say the teen lives in Severn.

This story is developing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook