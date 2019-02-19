



A meeting between Baltimore City Council and the Baltimore Firefighters Union took place Tuesday over concerns that the agency is not well-equipt to handle emergencies.

Baltimore City Council called the meeting.

The Baltimore Firefighters Union said that it is worried about its old, and lack of, equipment.

“We have an older fleet, we need to come with an amortization plan, a replacement plan for newer apparatus to come in,” Dickie Altieri, President of Baltimore Firefighters Local 734, said. “We have a lot of older apparatus right now that’s breaking down.”

Altieri said that the agency is doing the best that it can under current circumstances.

He also said that he would like to see City Council help assist older firehouses in the city.

According to reports, two firehouses were temporarily put out of service due to a lack of equipment.

“The other thing I’d like to see the City Council bring up is maybe something along the lines of our firehouse conditions,” Altieri said. “We have a lot of older firehouses in the city.”

Council members say that this is one of many meetings that it plans to hold with local fire officials.

