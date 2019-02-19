



A new Goucher Poll out Tuesday morning reveals how Marylanders feel about the direction the state is going in and whether Governor Larry Hogan should run for president.

Governor Larry Hogan remains widely popular despite being a republican in a overwhelmingly democratic state. The Goucher Poll revealed his approval rating remained unchanged at 69 percent.

The poll also asked Marylanders about Governor Hogan’s characteristics and qualities. 79 percent said he “works well with both parties to get things done” and 80 percent said he “can manage the government effectively.”

Meanwhile, the poll showed 66 percent of Marylanders disapprove of the way President Donald Trump is handling his job as president.

When asked if Governor Hogan should run for president in 2020, 33 percent of Marylanders surveyed said yes, while 55 percent said no.

The Goucher Poll surveyed 808 Maryland adults between February 7th and 12th — and has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.4-percent.

