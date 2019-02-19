



A Prince George’s County man was arrested and charged early Tuesday morning for charges of distribution and possession of child pornography, police said.

Vincent Herrara Paris, 23, of Suitland, Md., is charged with four counts of distribution of child pornography and seven counts of possession of child pornography.

In November 2018, the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reporting the distribution of child pornography from a specific internet address.

Just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, state police served a search warrant at Paris’ residence. A preliminary forensic review of Herrara Paris’ electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files.

Paris was arrested at his home without incident and taken to the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack for processing. He was later transported the Prince George’s County Detention Center where he is currently awaiting to be seen by a District Court Commissioner.

