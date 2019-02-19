



Two people are dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Elkton, Md.

Troopers were dispatched to Appleton Road, just north of Belle Hill Road at around 12:15 p.m. for a single vehicle crash.

When they arrived, troopers found a black 2013 Toyota Highland SUV with two occupants off the side of the road in a yard.

Cecil County Emergency Services was on scene and attempted to extract the trapped occupants.

Eventually, both occupants of the Toyota were declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

The Toyota was initially traveling northbound on Appleton Road when for an unknown reason it left the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Both occupants have been identified, but their identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.

The Maryland State Police CRASH team will be investigating this collision. Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact the Maryland State Police North East Barrack at 410-996-7800, in reference to case #18MSP007449

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook