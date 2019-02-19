



Go ahead and call tomorrow off. Really. If the forecast of anywhere from 3 to 7 inches of snow falls apart so what, you’ve already called the day off. But I do not think the forecast will fade. It is what it is, and this too shall pass.

We are looking at snow to begin during the mid-overnight. It might be quite the “thump” of snow early on. There will be a change to sleet then rain. But the warm air displacing the colder air could take many hours. Before that change we are forecasting right along I-95, 3 to 5″. To the West up to 7″. But we WILL see a changeover to rain and rising temps up to a high on Thursday of 52° area wide.

GO ahead and call tomorrow off..

And if it sounds like I am trying to jinx this snow from happening you are RIGHT!

By the way the barometer has been rising all morning long. It was 30.47 at 4:30 A.M., as of this writing it is 30.55 at 7:00 A.M. If the High stays strong it will change the track of the issue, fingers crossed….just sayin…

MB!

