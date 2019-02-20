SCHOOL CLOSINGSBaltimore City And Baltimore County Schools Closed Wednesday. For The Full List Click Here
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington, D.C, driver is accused of purposely crashing into a Maryland man who later died from his injuries.

News outlets report District police say 36-year-old Morris Kenya Harley was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder while armed in the death of 35-year-old Daniel Olaya.

Police say Harley doesn’t have a fixed address. The suspect car shown in photos released by police has a Virginia license plate.

Police say the two men were arguing this month when Harley intentionally hit Olaya with his vehicle and fled. The circumstances surrounding the argument are unclear. Olaya was hospitalized and died from his injuries.

It’s unclear if Harley has a lawyer.

