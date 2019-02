BREAKING From Chicago police— “Case Update: Jussie Smollett is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by #ChicagoPolice for filing a false police report (Class 4 felony). Detectives are currently presenting evidence before a Cook County Grand Jury.” — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 20, 2019

Empire actor Jussie Smollett is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation for filing a false police report, according to Chicago police.

Filing a false police report is a Class 4 Felony.

Detectives are currently presenting evidence before a Cook County Grand Jury, police say.

