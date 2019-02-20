



A man wielding a machete was shot by an officer after an alleged shoplifting incident at a Randallstown shopping center Tuesday.

According to Baltimore County Police, the officer was investigating a crash near the Aldi grocery store at Liberty Court Shopping Center in the 8600 block of Liberty Road around 4:17 p.m. when she was approached by a Dollar Tree employee.

Baltimore County Investigating Police-Involved Shooting

The employee told the officer that a man just shoplifted from their store. He pointed the suspect out to the officer.

The officer tried to approach the man, but he continued to walk away.

Once along Old Court Road, the officer attempted to stop the man several times, but he refused to cooperate.

Additional officers responded and the suspect began to flee.

One officer grabbed the man’s arm and he pulled a machete out from under his jacket and swung the weapon at the officer.

The suspect then fled back toward the shopping center and went inside the Aldi, wielding the machete.

Officers told the man to drop his weapon, but he advanced towards the officers.

They again asked him to drop his weapon, but he again came toward the officers.

Two officers fire their police-issued gun at the suspect.

He was struck once in his upper body.

Officer took the machete and began to give the man first air until EMS arrived.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Body-camera video was captured of the incident and police continue to investigate the shooting.

The release of the names of the officers involved in the shooting is forthcoming. Both officers are on routine administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation

