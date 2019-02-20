



We are starting this off in pretty good shape. The onset of foul weather has been pushed back this morning by hours. Yes, we will have a sloppy day but we have now dropped snow totals, before the changeover to rain by as much as 1-2″. “It’s” all in the timing. If the event does not have the ability to grind away at us for hours the effect will be lessened. (For you daily readers did I jinx this yesterday? I’d like to say so but what we are seeing is the ebb and flow of weather on our Earth. She is the ultimate variable as I always like to caution.) Stay on point, believe me this will be a sloppy day. Sloppy, not necessarily “really bad wintry.”

Let’s look beyond today and another change in our outlook for tomorrow. No rain and turning milder, sunny, and breezy on Thursday. Still sunny, but a bit cooler on Friday. Then comes a bout of heavy rain to start the weekend, and temps in the low mid 60’s on Sunday.

Five words for you as we move into the late morning and mid-day as I make this presentation for you: “All things considered, all good!”

MB!

