BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police have confirmed a triple shooting at Pennsylvania Ave. and Bloom St., and Pennsylvania Ave. and School St.
Police have also confirmed that all injuries are non-life threatening.
This is a developing story, continue to stay with WJZ for the latest.
