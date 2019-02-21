Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Police, Bloom Street, Local TV, Pennsylvania Avenue, School Street, Talkers, Triple shooting


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police have confirmed a triple shooting at Pennsylvania Ave. and Bloom St., and Pennsylvania Ave. and School St.

Police have also confirmed that all injuries are non-life threatening.

This is a developing story, continue to stay with WJZ for the latest. 

