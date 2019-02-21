



Johnson & Johnson said the Justice Department and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating the company amid allegations Johnson’s Baby Powder is contaminated with asbestos, a mineral linked to cancer.

The health care products company made the disclosure in a regulatory filing, noting that the two agencies have requested documents related to the allegations. “The company is cooperating with these government inquiries and will be producing documents in response,” J&J said in the filing. It didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more on CBSNews.com.