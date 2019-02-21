  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baby Powder, Johnson & Johnson


(CBS NEWS) — Johnson & Johnson said the Justice Department and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating the company amid allegations Johnson’s Baby Powder is contaminated with asbestos, a mineral linked to cancer.

The health care products company made the disclosure in a regulatory filing, noting that the two agencies have requested documents related to the allegations. “The company is cooperating with these government inquiries and will be producing documents in response,” J&J said in the filing. It didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more on CBSNews.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s