



A judge has ordered the man accused of a domestic terror plot to be held, and has given prosecutors 14 days to file more charges that reflect terror plot allegations.

The judge acknowledged the defense counsel’s argument that there is only one misdemeanor and felony charge, but no terror charges, but evidence currently weighs in favor of the government.

The judge gave prosecutors 14 days to file more charges that reflect terror plot allegations.

#Breaking Judge orders Lt. Christopher Hasson held; gives prosecutors 14 days to file more charges that reflect the terror plot allegations. Says totality if evidence “concerning.” “It seems to be going according to script” he says of plot. #Hasson @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 21, 2019

Prosecutors say Christopher Hasson, a Coast Guard lieutenant is a “domestic terrorist” who wrote about biological attacks and had a hit list that included prominent Democrats and media figures.

Prosecutors also said Hasson spent $13,000 for ammo and equipment which he had shipped to his home in Maryland.

Govt: He spent almost $13k for ammo and equipment which he had shipped to his home in Maryland. #Hasson #terror #Maryland @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 21, 2019

However, the defense said that Lt. Hasson has no criminal history and argued he has dedicated his life to serving his country through the Marines, National Guard and Coast Guard. He said Hasson’s collection of guns was “modest at best,”

Lt Hasson was conducting extensive searches while at work at coast guard headquarters in DC; plot ramped up in early 2017; prosecutor showing pic of his weapons stash #Hasson #terror #Maryland @wjz pic.twitter.com/Oxy5TxQpZL — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 21, 2019

This story is developing.

