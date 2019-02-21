



Baltimore has seen Dr. Ruth Travis serve the community that she loves for many years, but she believes that her best work has yet to come.

Travis has had a vision from the beginning. After retiring from being a Pastor for 25 years, she has a plan to build a Think Pink House for Breast Cancer survivors.

“It was a calling because I found myself going to church for a passion for the Think Pink House,” she said. “Going to bed at night, thinking about the Pink House. I knew this was a calling God wanted me to do, so while I’m retired from being a Pastor, I’m not retired from ministry.”

Travis is a breast cancer survivor herself.

“God has been putting all those women survivors in my life, and they’re just as much a part of the Pink House as I am,” Travis said. “I am so excited.”

The Think Pink House does not exist yet, but Travis has high aspirations for it.

She envisions six bedrooms, a movie theater and a place for survivors and their families to heal physically and mentally.

“I really believe your environment has a lot to do with how you recuperate from any kind of surgery, any kind of challenge,” Travis said. “Then God started showing me Think Pink House. But the vision was so large, I was asking God to break it down into small pieces so I can capture all of this.”

Travis’ vision has inspired other Breast Cancer survivors.

“It’s always good to have somebody that’s been down that road,” Yvette McCleod, a five-year Breast Cancer survivor, said. “She’s hip even though she’s older, so we can get knowledge from her. She understands and just the all around support.”

Travis said that she is determined to capture her visions.

“I don’t know where God is going to get this money from, but He will figure it out,” Travis said.

There is no timetable for when the Think Pink House is scheduled to open, but Travis has the LLC rights to it.

