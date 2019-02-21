  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a Thursday morning homicide after a man who had been shot in the neck was found in southwest Baltimore.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of North Longwood St. at 8:30 a.m. for a non-responsive man inside of a car.

There, the officers found the 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Medics who responded to the scene pronounced the man dead at the location.

Detectives are urging anyone with information on the shooting to call them at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s