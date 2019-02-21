



Police are investigating a Thursday morning homicide after a man who had been shot in the neck was found in southwest Baltimore.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of North Longwood St. at 8:30 a.m. for a non-responsive man inside of a car.

There, the officers found the 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Medics who responded to the scene pronounced the man dead at the location.

Detectives are urging anyone with information on the shooting to call them at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

