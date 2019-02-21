  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland man is celebrating following a night of winning at Maryland Live Casino.

Wendell Holmes, 55, of Bowie, Md., turned a $5 wager into a $686,142 win.

Holmes hit the Super 4 Blackjack Progressive jackpot Feb. 15, at Maryland Live Casino with just a $5 wager.

The Super 4 Progressive jackpot for Blackjack and Baccarat features a top jackpot starting at $50,000 and a must-hit jackpot guaranteed to hit by $500, all from a $5 wager.

