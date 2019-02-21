



Delaware State Police say they’re reviewing a traffic stop in which a trooper is seen on cellphone video pulling a gun on the driver.

Forty-year-old Mack Buckley of Lincoln, Delaware captured the Feb. 14 encounter on video and posted it on Facebook.

WARNING: This video may seem disturbing to some.

The trooper opened the car door after Buckley refused a command to get out of the car. The officer then drew his gun after Buckley continued to resist.

Buckley wrote: “I was illegally detained, arrested, and kidnapped by the Delaware State Police today. I was pulled out of my car at gunpoint… and subsequently robbed of my credit card and cash. Didn’t get it back… nor is the card that’s missing or cash listed on the property report… except for $5 in ones that was in my wallet.

I was allegedly pulled over for speeding, but got no ticket. I got a ticket for resisting arrest and 3 traffic offenses. I was also not allowed to file a complaint at the police station after I was released on UNSECURED BOND. I was denied by the LT. on duty at Troop 7.” “The Delaware State Police initiated an internal investigation as soon as we became of the incident as per divisional policy,” Delaware State Police said in a statement.

Court records show Buckley has an arrest record dating to 1999, with convictions for DUI, drug possession, maintaining a vehicle for keeping drugs, criminal impersonation and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

