By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A nearly perfect Thursday after our winter storm passed through Wednesday.

We warmed up to the mid and upper 50’s, which quickly eradicated most of the snow!

Overnight, some clouds may produce a sprinkle or a shower, mainly across southern regions. Then, cooler air will make its way into the area on Friday.

A cooler start to the weekend, with clouds which will give way to a period of rain later in the day, which could give us up to one-half inch of rain.

By Sunday, much milder air is poised to move our way once again and we may top out over 60!

Cooler but sunny start to next week is also in the cards.

Have a good weekend! Bob Turk

