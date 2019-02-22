



A 62-year-old woman has been missing for two weeks and police are hoping the public can help locate her.

Evelyn Boyd was last seen on Feb. 8 in the 2100 block of Mount Holly Street.

She is 5-foot-6 and weighs 224 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Evelyn Boyd is asked to call 911.

