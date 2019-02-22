Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people have died after a car and an MTA Bus collided in south Baltimore Friday night.
Police were called to the 900 block of West Patapsco Ave. for a reported collision involving a car and an MTA Bus.
Police said that two people have died in the crash.
This story is developing. Continue to stay with WJZ for the latest.
