



Two people have died after a car and an MTA Bus collided in south Baltimore Friday night.

Police were called to the 900 block of West Patapsco Ave. for a reported collision involving a car and an MTA Bus.

Police said that two people have died in the crash.

This story is developing. Continue to stay with WJZ for the latest.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook