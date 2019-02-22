Filed Under:Baltimore, Car Crash, Local TV, MTA bus, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people have died after a car and an MTA Bus collided in south Baltimore Friday night.

Police were called to the 900 block of West Patapsco Ave. for a reported collision involving a car and an MTA Bus.

Police said that two people have died in the crash.

This story is developing. Continue to stay with WJZ for the latest.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s