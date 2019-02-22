



Johns Hopkins wants to move out of campus security and into armed police patrols around its campuses, hospital and surrounding Baltimore neighborhoods to combat an environment of fear.

Redonda Miller, Johns Hopkins Hospital President, testified in hearings in Annapolis Friday to conversations she has had with hospital patients and employees.

“They’re scared when they walk home, they’re scared when they walk to their cars,” she said.

Miller told lawmakers at the testimony that town hall also supported a private Johns Hopkins police force.

“And I must tell you, overwhelmingly what we hear loud and clear is they’re worried about their safety,” Miller said.

The Hopkins proposal to operate its own 100-person police force with arrest powers came up last year but was dropped for what many felt was inadequate community input.

As a result, Ron Daniels, Johns Hopkins University President, told lawmakers, “We slowed down for more in-depth research to listen to our community, our neighbors.”

Johns Hopkins has since won the support of many, including the Baltimore Community Organization BUILD.

Daniels did neighborhood canvassing with BUILD members.

“We went to the streets and interviewed, went to the streets and talked to African-Americans in communities surrounding Hopkins,” Bishop Douglas Miles said. “And they are supportive of this bill.”

Lawmakers also heard from opponents concerned with racial profiling and over-policing.

James Morant, who lives near Johns Hopkins Hospital, opposes the private police force.

“When a neighborhood John q citizen is asked for his papers or looks suspicious when walking in or around the Hopkins area, or heaven forbid is shot or maimed or killed by the Hopkins police, who will bear responsibility and who will be accountable?” he asked.

The bill is winning the support of both Baltimore and State lawmakers and was heard by committees in both the House and the Senate Friday.

