BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A man was stabbed in what police say was a “targeted attack” Thursday night in Brooklyn Park.

Anne Arundel County Police responded to an adult male suffering from stab wounds around 8:50 p.m. on the 200 block of Doris Avenue.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.

While officers were unable to find the suspect, detectives believe this was a targeted attack.

If you have any information, please call the Northern District Detective Unit at 410-222-6135 or the TipLine 410-222-4700

This story was written by WJZ intern, Lurene Heyl.

