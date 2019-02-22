



Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Westminster Royal Farms on Wednesday night. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack responded to the Royal Farms at 1818 Baltimore Blvd. for reports of an armed robbery around 10:25 p.m on Feb. 20.

Police said the man was reportedly carrying a handgun and demanded money from the clerk

The suspect appeared to be wearing a black hood pulled over his head with a red bandanna across his face and dark blue jeans.

Police said he fled the scene on foot toward the business of Nelson’s Service Center where a vehicle my have been waiting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-286-3000.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

This story was written by WJZ intern, Lurene Heyl.