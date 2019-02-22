



R&B singer R. Kelly has been charged in Cook County, Illinois with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Nine of the counts specify the victim was between 13 and 16. One count did not specify any ages.

This comes one day after two women accused R. Kelly picking up two teens outside a Baltimore after-party in the mid-1990s. One of the women said she had sex with R. Kelly.

Their accusations come six weeks after a Lifetime documentary series, “Surviving R. Kelly,” looked at old sexual misconduct allegations against Kelly.

According to court records, his first court date has been scheduled for March 8.

Defense attorney Steve Greenberg said he’s not aware of the charges.

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who has said he was hired by women accusing Kelly of sexual abuse, tweeted “it’s over” shortly after the charges were announced. Avenatti had already planned a news conference to discuss allegations against Kelly on Friday.

