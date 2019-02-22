



Stevenson University students are teaming up with strategic partners in Maryland to promote clothing businesses, designers and retailers.

“We are making an inclusive effort to connect the fashion industry with a platform so this ongoing movement is our goal,” Claudia Tonti, a Stevenson student, said.

PNC Bank has awarded their program a grant to propel this movement forward.

“To combine the past present and future of the fashion community with our strategic partners the Jewish Museum of Maryland and the Maryland Historical Society,” Tonto said.

Their show on May 4 at Power Plant Live will highlight the designers and businesses owners making a difference in the industry.

“It’s going back to our roots and really showing clothing industry is integral to Baltimore society,” said Emily Bach, Maryland Historical Society.

Urging designers to apply by March 30, if they want to participate.

“It’s really bringing in a new audience, showing how clothing is integral to society, so we are having these emerging professionals who are recreating designs and own specific construction details,” Bach said.

A movement that reinvigorates Maryland’s unique fashion industry.

“We realize there are still fantastic things happening in Maryland but we don’t we really have a strong united front and the goal is to get everyone really excited again about this potential industry in Maryland,” said Nadene Vevea, with Stevenson Communication programs.

For more information or to apply, click here.

