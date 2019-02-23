



In 2019, over 164,000 men will be diagnosed with Prostate Cancer, and over 29,000 will die from the disease.

100 Black Men of Maryland and Huber Memorial Church are taking on a new challenge, the Zero Prostate Cancer Challenge.

“We initially started with just the Prostate Cancer screening, but wanted to expand that to various other aspects of the overall health of our community,” Kenneth Heyward, of 100 Black Men of Maryland, said.

100 Black Men of Maryland and Huber Memorial Church have teamed up with Chesapeake Urology to take action in fighting this disease.

Doctors said that early screening is key.

“You can have all the insurance in the world, however, you can still be sick,” Dr. Gregory Branch said. “It’s important, if you don’t know what you have to do to prevent a lot of diseases, you won’t know. Having health care and going to your doctor is a great thing, but if I can prevent that disease, wouldn’t it be better?”

Doctors also said that African-American’s are 60 percent more likely than the rest of the population to develop Prostate Cancer.

That message is personal for Ivan Black.

“I have a friend right now who are going through that process,” Black said. “The cancer has gotten to his bones right now, so I think Prostate Cancer is really prevalent in the black community and a lot of us are not aware.”

100 Black Men of Maryland and Huber Memorial Church said that if they could get the message out to just one person, it would be an accomplishment.

“It really makes a difference, not only for the men, not only for their families, but their church and their community to educate men about Prostate Cancer and their health issues,” Dr. Sanford Siegel, of Chesapeake Urology, said.”

Doctors said that just a few minutes could save your life, and no insurance or appointment is necessary to get screened.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook