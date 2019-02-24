



Maryland residents could soon have a second kind of driver’s license under new state legislation.

The MVA could begin issuing electronic licenses.

The “Motor Driver’s License” app would allow its users to provide a digital version of their license for law enforcement and retailers.

Cashiers would see a picture of the license holder and whether they were under 18, over 18 but under 21, or over 21.

The MVA said that the digital license is meant to be an addition to the standard physical license, not a replacement.

