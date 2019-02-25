



A Baltimore man was arrested and charged with illegally possessing guns and drugs on Saturday, MDTA police said.

An MDTA police officer stopped a 2015 Chrysler with a broken tail lamp near the Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge to conduct a search, which found a loaded handgun and marijuana.

The driver, 27-year-old Laquan Graham, of Baltimore, claimed possession of the gun and drugs. Graham is prohibited from possessing a handgun due to a prior felony conviction, police said.

Graham is charged with illegally transporting a firearm, a prohibited person in possession of a handgun, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and driving with a suspended license.

Officers took Graham to a district court commissioner in Harford County, where he was ordered held without bond.

