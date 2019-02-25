



The Baltimore Ravens have released wide receiver Michael Crabtree, according to a report.

ESPN Adam Schefter reported the news first and said Crabtree will be released Monday.

The 31-year-old Crabtree signed a three-year $21 million deal with the team in free agency prior to last season. He recorded 54 catches in 2018, his lone season with the team. That total, along with his 607 receiving yards and three touchdowns were among the lowest that he has posted over a full season in his career.

By releasing Crabtree, the Ravens have cleared up an additional $4.6 million in cap space for the upcoming season. The team now has around $50 million worth of cap space heading into free agency which begins its negotiating period two weeks from now on March 11th. There are several big name players who are entering free agency that the team would like to have back. Linebackers C.J. Mosley, Za’Darius Smith and Patrick Onwuasor along with veteran Terrell Suggs all need new contracts.

With Crabtree gone and fellow wide receiver John Brown a free agent, the only receivers under contract currently are Willie Snead, Chris Moore, Jaleel Scott and Jordan Lasley.

