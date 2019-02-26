



The family of a man who drowned in the Inner Harbor last year hopes his death can spark big change along the promenade.

At least 5 bodies have been pulled from the harbor since last February, one of them was near the Maryland Science Center.

With nearly 8 miles of waterfront from Canton to Key Highway, the Inner Harbor is Baltimore’s crown jewel.

But lately, it’s taken lives.

“When you have multiple deaths from people falling into the water, that just cannot be acceptable,” said councilman Zeke Cohen

Last February, 26-year-old Ryan Schroeder, visiting from Vermont, fell into the water and died.

His family told our media partner, The Baltimore Sun, that they’re pushing for “Railings for Ryan” across the Promenade, where many can be found who agree.

“It’s a scary thought, the kids falling in,” said Darcy Rafael. “Or just, there’s so many homeless around here and I worry about them.”

Some were worried about those who were easily distracted.

“Especially down here with the young kids and today’s technology,” said Brian Messano. “I think a lot of these kids are using these phones and they’re not paying attention.”

But young kids aren’t the ones falling in.

Saturday, divers recovered the body of 25-year-old Alexandra Carroll, a Federal Hill resident, and nurse.

Back in August, a woman’s body was found, and two men were found in April and May.

The city installed more ladders and bright yellow life-rings but councilman Cohen believes more could be done.

“We just can’t continue to do the same thing over and over again,” he said. “I think it needs to be a comprehensive look at safety.”

But if the issue makes it to the council chambers, they’ll likely be met with opposing views.

“I think it will spoil the view and there really is enough warning that the harbor’s coming up, that you really don’t need to have a physical barrier,” said John Moore.

Not only have at least 5 people died in the last year from falling in but many more have been rescued.

A police officer dove in after a man just after Valentine’s Day. Both were hospitalized.

