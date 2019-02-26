Filed Under:Baltimore, Harford County Sheriff's Office, Harford County Sheriff's Office of Animal Control, Local TV, Maryland State Police, Talkers


STREET, Md. (WJZ) — A donkey was returned safely to its home in Street, Md., after being found in the road.

Maryland State Police took the original call and requested assistance from the Harford County Sherriff’s Office of Animal Control.

Officers were able to corral the donkey with the help of a local community member who had a trailer.

The donkey’s home was about a quarter of a mile down the road from where it was found.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s