



A donkey was returned safely to its home in Street, Md., after being found in the road.

Maryland State Police took the original call and requested assistance from the Harford County Sherriff’s Office of Animal Control.

Officers were able to corral the donkey with the help of a local community member who had a trailer.

The donkey’s home was about a quarter of a mile down the road from where it was found.

