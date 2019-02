BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fire crews are working to put out a fatal fire on S. Stricker Street in downtown Baltimore, officials confirmed Tuesday night.

The fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. in the 2-3 bedroom rowhouse, with heavy fire showing from both floors from the vacant lot.

#BaltimorePolice are working a fire on S Stricker St. You can see the smoke coming out of windows #Baltimore @wjz pic.twitter.com/9AZN6Vz3X9 — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) February 27, 2019

Neighbors said a woman was trapped inside, and firefighters located the body of an adult woman on the third floor.

This story is developing.

