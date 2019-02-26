WJZ WEATHERWind Advisory In Effect
BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — One man was arrested Tuesday morning in Brooklyn Park on handgun and controlled dangerous substance (CDS) related charges.

Around 4 a.m., an officer on patrol in the Chatham Road and 11th Ave. area saw an occupied 2006 black Acura parked on the curb with the driver asleep at the wheel.

When the officer approached the car they saw contraband in plain view.

A search of the car revealed 345.16 grams of suspected marijuana, a stolen Smith & Wesson 38 Special handgun, $10,032 in U.S. currency and other paraphernalia.

The suspect, Corey David Martin, was arrested and charged.

