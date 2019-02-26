



A white delegate from Harford County apologized for allegedly calling Prince George’s County, Maryland a “n-word district” during an after hours gathering at an Annapolis cigar bar.

Del. Mary Ann Lisanti (D) apologized to leaders of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland after they confronted her Monday night, according to The Washington Post.

WJZ has independently confirmed the Post report.

The allegations are that she told a white colleague that when he campaigned in Prince George’s on behalf of a candidate he was door-knocking “n-word district.”

However, Lisanti told black colleagues she did not recall saying that.

According to the Post, Lisanti allegedly made the remarks in from a small, racially mixed group of lawmakers at Annapolis Cigar in late January.

Lisanti, 51, represents Havre de Grace, Abingdon, Belcamp and Aberdeen Proving Ground.

She’s a second-term lawmaker and a member of the House Economics Matters Committee. Prior to her post as a Maryland lawmaker, she served two terms on Harford County Council and was the city manager for Havre de Grace.

Lisanti’s office said they will release a statement Tuesday afternoon.

