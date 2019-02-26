



A Maryland measure named for a black teenager who died after a struggle with police is getting a hearing.

The bill, named for Anton Black, is scheduled to have a hearing Tuesday in Annapolis.

Anton Black Investigation: Autopsy Shows Teen Died Of ‘Sudden Cardiac Death’

The measure would require the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission to share documentation relating to investigations and prior complaints lodged against officers involved in an investigation.

An autopsy report from the chief medical examiner’s office about the 19-year-old’s death says a struggle with police likely contributed to his death.

Video: Body Cam Footage Released Of Anton Black’s Arrest

Black died Sept. 15 after an 11-minute struggle with three Greensboro police officers and a civilian outside his family’s home on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)