SYKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A restaurant in Carroll County caught fire Tuesday night, with multiple units responding.

Bolen’s Bullpen in Sykesville is spewing heavy fire and smoke as fire crews continue to work to put out the fire.

The Sykesville Fire Department requests drivers to avoid the area of Liberty Road between Route 32 and Route 97, advising the road is impassable past the fire scene.

UPDATE: Photo from the scene of the fire at Bolen’s Bullpen. Media may use with credit to @SykesvilleFD. pic.twitter.com/L6mIy5K5ir — Sykesville Fire Dept (@SykesvilleFD) February 27, 2019

This story is developing.