



The ACLU of Maryland has called on Delegate Mary Ann Lisanti (D-Harford County) after it was revealed that she referred to Prince George’s County, Maryland an “n-word district” during an after-hours gathering at an Annapolis cigar bar.

The allegations specifically are that she told a white colleague that when he campaigned in Prince George’s on behalf of a candidate he was door-knocking “n-word district.”

Harford County Delegate Apologizes After Allegedly Using N-Word To Describe Prince George’s County

Lisanti, 51, represents Havre de Grace, Abingdon, Belcamp, and Aberdeen Proving Ground.

She’s a second-term lawmaker and a member of the House Economics Matters Committee. Prior to her post as a Maryland lawmaker, she served two terms on Harford County Council and was the city manager for Havre de Grace.

“Del. Lisanti has demonstrated that she clearly cannot and does not represent the interests of black residents of her district, let alone black residents across Maryland, nor the interests of any Marylanders who care about fairness and racial equality,” The ACLU said in a statement Wednesday.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman expressed his disappointment in a statement Wednesday, calling for her resignation.

“I am deeply disappointed in Del. Lisanti and concur with the calls for her resignation coming from her constituents and leaders in Maryland’s African American community.” Glassman said.

Gov. Hogan tweeted a Washington Post story on Democrats calling for her resignation, saying, “The language of racism and hate has no place in our public discourse. Any public official who engages in this reprehensible conduct should do the right thing and step down,”

The language of racism and hate has no place in our public discourse. Any public official who engages in this reprehensible conduct should do the right thing and step down. https://t.co/8i4vabR4W9 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) February 27, 2019

House Speaker Michael Busch announced Tuesday he has removed Del. Mary Ann Lisanti as chair of a subcommittee.

They are joining the Maryland Republican Party and Maryland Democratic Party in asking for the delegate’s resignation, as well as the African American Democratic Clubs of Maryland.

“Our community and this organization will not continue to tolerate such behavior.” said James Sweeting, III Esquire, Executive Director of the African American Democratic Club of MD.

“The Maryland Republican Party is calling for the immediate resignation of Delegate Mary Ann Lisanti. Her comment referring to Prince George’s County as a “ni**er district” is beneath the office of Delegate, and we agree with the Legislative Black Caucus that her apology was inadequate.” Maryland Republican Party Chairman Dirk Haire said in a statement Wednesday.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook