



The 42nd annual Baltimore Farmers’ Market & Bazaar will return for the year starting in April.

Produced by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, the BFMB has been Maryland’s largest Farmers’ Market for over 40 years.

It also operates a “First Sunday” program, in which there is a special theme on the first Sunday of every month.

Rain or shine, every Sunday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., guests can head underneath the Jones Falls Expressway to enjoy cooking classes, a tour of the market, local spotlights, and other events.

From small, locally-owned stands, to large markets with rows of fresh produce, guests can find a wide selection of food, including fruits, vegetables, poultry, seafood, various meats, and freshly baked goods.

The bazaar also offers shoppers many unique crafts or collectibles.

The event will take place every Sunday from Apr. 7 through Dec. 22. on Holliday and Saratoga Streets.

