



A new study released Tuesday has found that the Prince George’s County city of Bowie ranks 66th on the list of America’s safest cities.

The survey of the 101 Safest Cities in America by SafeHome.org used 2018 FBI data from 13,366 law enforcement agencies of cities with populations of 50,000 or more.

The data analyzed was population, property crimes, violent crime trends, violent crimes, the citizen-to-officer ratio, and property crime trends.

The top five safest cities in Maryland were Ocean Pines, Taneytown, Bowie, New Carrollton, and Bel Ait.

New Jersey had 18 cities in the top 101, with California having 17 cities on the list, and Illinois at 11.

