UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — A Washington D.C. man had initially been sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder but after a mistrial, had 10 of those years suspended.

According to a Wednesday press release, on July 27, 2016, 26-year-old Divonta Gatling shot and killed 28-year-old Desean Chapman, who was dating the mother of Gatling’s children at the time and then fled the scene.

Chapman was also the father of two young children.

Authorities were able to track Gatling to a motel in Salisbury where he was eventually arrested.

In 2017, Gatling’s initial trial was declared a mistrial because of a hung jury. Gatling’s second trial was scheduled to begin on Tuesday but he instead plead guilty to second-degree murder and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony.

