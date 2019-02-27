



Detectives are investigating a commercial robbery that occurred Jan. 31 in the 900 block of W. 36th Street.

At around 3:45 a.m., an unknown suspect entered a Royal Farms store in Hampden and announced a robbery. He was armed with a gun.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call detectives at the Citywide Robbery Unit at 410-366-6341.

