BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating a commercial robbery that occurred Jan. 31 in the 900 block of W. 36th Street.
At around 3:45 a.m., an unknown suspect entered a Royal Farms store in Hampden and announced a robbery. He was armed with a gun.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call detectives at the Citywide Robbery Unit at 410-366-6341.
