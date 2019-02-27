



President Trump’s former personal attorney and “fixer” Michael Cohen is testifying before lawmakers on Capitol Hill as Washington prepares for the final report from the special counsel’s nearly two-year investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

According to his prepared remarks, provided to CBS by a congressional source, Cohen is expected to tell the committee, “He [Trump] racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat.” He’ll testify about hush money payments and the Trump Tower Moscow project, and he has provided documents to back up his unflattering statements about his former boss.

Cohen can also expect to face intensive questioning by members of the House Oversight Committee about the lies he told to congressional investigators in 2017. He is facing a number of charges:

Charged with making false statements to Congress (sentenced to two months in prison)

Charged with violating campaign finance law in a separate case involving the hush money payments

