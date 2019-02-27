



Police and schools are issuing warnings to parents on social media after a popular WhatsApp challenge has resurfaced in the United Kingdom. The “Momo game” or “Momo challenge” gained international recognition last summer and was initially considered a hoax , quickly becoming a widespread meme. In August 2018, law enforcement investigated the influence of Momo on the death of a 12-year-old in Argentina, worrying parents globally to the potentially real dangers of the challenge.

‘Momo Challenge’: Dangerous Social Media Game Prompts Warning From NJ Schools

When children participate in the challenge, they contact a stranger concealing themself as “Momo” using a creepy image and communicate primarily through the Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp. Momo encourages a participant to complete various tasks if they want to avoid being “cursed.” Some of the tasks include self harm, which Momo asks the participant to provide photographic evidence in order to continue the game. Ultimately, the game ends with Momo telling the participant to take their own life and record it for social media.

IMPORTANT: we are aware that some nasty challenges (Momo challenge) are hacking into children's programmes Challenges appear midway through Kids YouTube, Fortnight, Peppa pig to avoid detection by adults. Please be vigilant with your child using IT, images are very disturbing — Northcott School Hull (@NorthcottSchool) February 26, 2019

Read more on CBS News.