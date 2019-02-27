



Spirits in Baltimore announced they will be releasing two new spirits Saturday.

Both brandies will be available exclusively at their tasting room and distillery in Medfield’s Union Collective for $39.99 and $69.99.

If you’re a brandy lover, get ready to try their Pear Brandy, an addition to their EB Smith’s Singularities series of one-shot liquors, and Green Is Gold Apple Brandy.

The new Pear Brandy Singularity was copper pot distilled with white wine yeast from Asian pears.

This is Spirits second release in their Singularities series with plans to release two more specialty spirits later this year.

Their Green Is Gold Apple Brandy is only produced once a year so get it while supplies last. It is double distilled from raw East Coast apple juice and each batch is made with a mix of batches from previous years.

It’s stored in a third-use Port finishing barrel where it matures and imparts a very subtle French Oak spice and sweetness.

“If we weren’t ready for spring before, we certainly are now, “each of these spirits conjures up thoughts of warmer weather, and are a great way to get through this last bit of winter.” Baltimore Spirits co-founder CEO Max Lents said.

The Baltimore Spirits Company was founded in 2015, distills premium award-winning spirits, and restores an industry of rye whiskey and spirits manufacturing to Maryland.

In their new, state-of-the-art distillery located in the Baltimore Union Collective building, they combine modern distillation techniques with Old World craftsmanship to create a unique and great taste.

For more information about Baltimore Spirits company, click here.

This story was written by WJZ intern Anna Lee Flaherty.