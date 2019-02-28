



Gov. Hogan expressed his disappointment after his legislation to expand the number of schools participating in the state’s technology education program died in the Senate committee Thursday.

“I am at a complete loss,” Hogan said in a Facebook post shortly after the legislation was shot down.

The bill was voted down 6-4 along party lines in the Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee.

Senate Committee Chair Sen. Paul Pinsky responded to the vote.

“The committee was simply following the dictates of the law, a law which the Governor approved 22 months ago, to limit expanding the program until more data was compiled,” Pinsky said.

If passed, it would have allowed more schools to participate in the state’s P-Tech program.

“I cannot begin to imagine why any legislator would vote against a program that gives young Marylanders who may otherwise not have much hope for a better future the opportunity to engage in an integrated education in the critically important STEM fields,” Hogan added in his post.

